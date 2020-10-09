CBN issues alert on dubious loan offers, investment schemes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Nigerians against dubious loan offers and investment schemes through messages and videos on social media, requesting loan seekers and small-scale business owners to apply for credit seemingly facilitated by the apex bank.

In a statement titled “Beware of Fraudulent Loan Offers, Investment Schemes” and signed by Osita Nwanisobi, the CBN acting spokesperson, the regulator said even though it has a lot of development finance intervention programmes that have various classes businesses as beneficiaries, it does not execute such schemes via direct relationship with would-be applicants.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there are clearly spelt out procedures for accessing CBN intervention funds, which are disbursed through Participating Finance Institutions, such as Deposit Money Banks, Development Finance Institutions and Microfinance Banks.

“The bank also does not facilitate investment schemes,” it said.

Nwanisobi enjoined business owners and youths to ignore any video or text message proposing investment schemes or asking them for fees under the guise that their organisations are approved by the CBN and, by extension, will facilitate easy access to CBN loans.

The statement noted that the apex bank not appointed or mandated any firm to act as its agent for investment purpose or applying for intervention loans.

The CBN urged potential applicants to approach their banks, NIRSAL Microfinance or any branch of the CBN for clarification of the process for obtaining any of its facility.

