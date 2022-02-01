Business
CBN kicks off 100 for 100 policy presents N23bn to 28 companies
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced 28 companies as the first batch of beneficiaries for its 100 for 100 initiative designed to revitalize the Nigerian economy
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele disclosed this at the formal launch of the initiative on Monday in Abuja.
He said the “100 for 100 Policy for Production and Productivity (PPP) initiative is designed to provide loans up to N5bn to companies every 100 days with the core objective of boosting production and productivity”.
At the launch, Emefiele said that over 243 companies submitted applications with projects worth N321.06 billion, but only 14 manufacturing firms, 12 agriculture firms, and two healthcare firms were chosen after screening.
He said, “For this first cycle of the initiative ending today, 243 applications valued at N321.06bn, spread over key sectors such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and services sectors were submitted on the portal.
“After much engagement, 79 applications were received from banks, valued at N121.87bn, for projects in six sectors, namely agriculture, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, and services sectors.
Read also: CBN to place bank accounts of chronic loan defaulters on watchlist
“The requests were carefully screened and scrutinised against set-out selection criteria, which is categorised into production efficiency and scalability; local content capacity; job creation and human capital development; operating sector relevance; and potential contribution to economic growth.
“The requests were carefully screened and scrutinised against set-out selection criteria, which is categorised into production efficiency and scalability; local content capacity; job creation and human capital development; operating sector relevance; and potential contribution to economic growth.”
Emefiele in his speech also revealed the next cycle for submission of applications for the 100 for 100 PPP begins today February 1, 2022, and will end on April 30, 2022.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...