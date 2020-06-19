CBN levies banks N216bn for Cash Reserve Ratio compliance

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has mobilised N216 billion ($598 million) from 26 banks with excess cash holdings as part of strategies to shore up the naira, banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

The local currency has come under enormous pressure in the past couple of months during the coronavirus pandemic, triggered by a steep decline in the price of oil – Nigeria’s chief export – and exiting foreign investors, thereby causing a huge financing gap.

Naira has been touching new lows on the over-the-counter-spot and parallel markets since March after the CBN changed its official rate, suggesting a 15% devaluation, to accommodate the effects of an oil price slump.

It traded at N385/$ at the official market this week, lower than a quoted rate of N361, supported by the central bank.

Banking sources informed Reuters the withdrawal of liquidity came before a currency auction on Friday.

“The central bank is trying to manage the FX rate using the CRR (cash reserve ratio),” one banker said, further stating that the debits had become more recurrent and over the 27.5% limit.

He stated that offshore lenders were the worst affected on the levies because they don’t operate retail business and are debited from their corporate deposits or borrowings.

The apex bank is selling foreign exchange to importers as well as persons with dollar expenses to keep its economy buoyant. However, it is yet to restart forex sales to investors that have sold assets and want to leave the country.

Banks affected by the CBN action are as follows:

Access Bank Plc: N5 billion

Citibank: N11 billion

Coronation Merchant Bank: N2 billion

Ecobank: N9 billion

FBN Merchant Bank: N2.5 billion

Fidelity Bank Plc: N5 billion

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd: N15 billion

FCMB: N15.5 billion

FSDH: N251.2 million

Globus Bank: N1 billion

GTBank: N25 billion

Heritage Bank Plc: N1.5 billion

Keystone Bank Limited: N1.4 billion

Nova Merchant Bank Ltd: N6 billion

Providus Bank: N1.2 billion

Rand Merchant Bank: N335.5 million

Polaris Bank Ltd: N6 billion

Stanbic IBTC: N30 billion

Standard Chartered Bank: N10 billion

Sterling Bank Plc: N3.3 billion

SunTrust Bank: N683.9 million

Titan Trust Bank: N500 million

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc: N8 billion

Unity Bank Plc: N9 billion

Unity Bank Plc: N567.7 million

Zenith Bank Plc: N46.3 billion

