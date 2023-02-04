Business
CBN moves to decongest ATMs, banking halls, deploys agents
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has intensified its effort to end the long queues in banking halls and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).
According to Atiku Muhammed-Nasir, Director, Security Service of the apex bank, agents will be deployed to some commercial banks premises in Lafia, Nasarawa State to facilitate its new naira swap policy.
Muhammed-Nasir, believes this measure will help decongest the banking halls and ATMs of horde of customers scrambling for the new naira notes.
He also reiterated that CBN was committed to easing the stress Nigerians were going through in order to access the new naira notes.
Read also:CBN rules out another extension of deadline for Naira swap
“So, we decided to deploy agents with cash in some commercial banks in Lafia, where each customer could access a maximum of N10,000.
“The exercise has helped a great deal as the scrambling had reduced considerably. We are optimistic that in the coming days, the situation will improve,” he said.
The director said that the exercise would be sustained until further notice, adding that CBN was working in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to guard against sabotage from commercial banks and Points of Sale (POS) agents.
