CBN, NNPC agree to fund feeding, accommodation of Nigerians evacuated from abroad

May 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Monday agreed to fund the feeding and accommodation of Nigerians evacuated from foreign countries presently in Lagos and Abuja.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing held on Monday in Abuja, said the cost of feeding and accommodation of the evacuated persons was over N1 billion.

The evacuated persons had last week protested the condition of the isolation facilities where they were kept since they returned to the country.

According to the minister, several attempts made by the government to proffer solution to the imbroglio failed until the Minister of Environment, Mahmood Muhammed, came to the rescue.

Onyeama said: “Today, the GMD of NNPC said he met with the CBN Governor and they both promised to fund the feeding of evacuees.

“I thank the Minister of Environment for the suggestion and the solidarity. He asked me to approach CBN and NNPC to support Nigerians in desperate need.”

