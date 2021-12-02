CBN not happy with commercial banks over e-Naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday expressed disappointment with Nigerian banks’ lack of commitment to the eNaira since President Muhammadu Buhari’s unveiling of the e-currency.

According to the CBN, commercial banks in Nigeria are not doing much to educate the Nigerians about the many benefits of eNaira platform.

Head, Finance Department of the CBN, Aminu Muhammad, an Assistant Director, made this known while speaking in Kaduna stressing that financial institutions that are under the purview of the CBN are supposed to play critical roles in growing the economy.

Muhammad was in Kaduna with other Officials of the CBN to lecture youth corps members, hundreds of students from tertiary institutions across the state and other members of the public on “onboarding of stakeholders on the e-Naira platform, has explained the operational benefits of the electronic currency.

Muhammad said: “Commercial Banks are lagging behind and that is why the CBN is coming in to intervene. For example, the information asymmetry like what we saw when they were talking about the e-Naira in Kano. Kaduna people had that awareness, earlier unlike in Kano, which is because of information asymmetry.”

He lamented that all the banks knew about e-Naira but members of the public do not know. Some people probably might be hearing it for the first time.

“There is an imbalance of information as regards the e-Naira, and that is why the CBN has come out to sensitize the public, give people the opportunity to come in so as to block that information asymmetry,” he added.

