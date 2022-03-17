CBN official naira rate stays at N416/$, but declining FX reserves is bad news

Naira exchange at the official market remained unchanged at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the forex market.

Data obtained from FMDQ securities showed the exchange rate of the Naira to the Dollar after the midweek session stood at N416.50/$1.

Wednesday’s closing rate was the same rate Naira maintained against the US dollar for the past three trading days.

However, the domestic currency continued its depreciation against the British pounds’ sterling and Euro.

READ ALSO: Banks to compete with POS operators, as CBN okays them to set up cash centres outside of banking halls

The Central Bank of Nigeria‘s currency watch data showed Naira lost against the Pound Sterling at the spot market on Wednesday by N1.54 to settle at N545.26/£1 compared with the preceding day’s N543/£1.

The report also noted that against the Euro, it lost 71 kobo to close at 458.56/€1 in comparison to the preceding session’s N457.85/€1.

Similarly at the black market Naira continued to feel the pressure closing above N585 to a dollar.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now