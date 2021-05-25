CBN officially adopts flexible exchange rate, updates website | Ripples Nigeria

Business
CBN officially adopts flexible exchange rate, updates website
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has officially added the NAFEX exchange rate on its website.
The update made on Tuesday morning shows Naira is currently priced at N410.25/$1 with NAFEX rate indicated.
This confirms Ripples Nigeria earlier report On May 14, that the apex bank has adopted the flexible exchange rate to help unify the different exchange rates in the country.
This also means that for official transactions, Nigeria will be adopting the NAFEX rates.
The NAFEX which is an acronym for the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Rate Fixing Methodology was introduced by the current CBN management in 2017, and is the official rate for exporters, investors, and purchasers of forex and rates. It is largely market-driven.
Read also: Naira gains as CBN sells dollars to foreign investors at N411.5
There is also Small and Medium Enterprises Equity Investment scheme (SMEIS) window where forex is sold to importers, and the Bureau De Change (BDC) window where forex is sold to retailers.
The unofficial window is the parallel market which is also called the black market.
It is also believed that yhe CBN move is coming as a condition for International Monetary Fund loan (IMF) $3.4 billion loan approval
The International Monetary fund (IMF) had advised the Nigerian government to fast track the unification of the exchange rates to achieve desired economic growth.
Last month, while approving the sum of $3.4 billion as emergency financial support for Nigeria, Mitsuhiro Furusawa, the deputy managing director/acting chair of IMF, urged the country to expedite action towards a more unified and flexible exchange rate.
On Tuesday morning, at the NAFEX window naira was trading at N411.25/$1 the same rate it closed on Monday according to data from FMDQ securities.
While Data from Aboki fx shows Naira is currently at N486.41 at the Parallel market with BDC rate at N485/$1.
By David Ibemere…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...