CBN orders banks to collect old naira notes, sets limit

The Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) has order commercial banks in the country to start accepting old naira notes.

It, however, pegged the maximum amount the banks can collect at N500,000.

Read also:Kwara residents troop to Ilorin, lament harrowing process to deposit old notes at CBN

The CBN maintained that the old currencies were no more legal tender.

Osita Nwanisobi. Director, Corporate Communications confirmed this to Ripples Nigeria and added that any money above N500,000 should be deposited in CBN branches.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now