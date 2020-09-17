CBN orders banks to provide domiciliary account details of Baba Ijebu, Bet9ja owners, 9 others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has requested banks to hand in key transaction information including domiciliary account statements and Bank Verification Numbers of 12 high-ranking Nigerians.

The apex bank gave the directive in a memo to all deposit money banks with the title ‘Request for Statement of Accounts,’ dated Tuesday 15th September 2020 and endorsed by Z. Marcus, its director of banking supervision.

According to the letter, the banks are to send the customer information of the 12 Nigerians and four foreign nationals, majority of whom are involved in the betting trade, to five email addresses.

Recently, the CBN froze the accounts of a number of the businessmen on the ground of breaching the procedures guiding foreign exchange transactions.

“You are hereby required to place the under listed accounts on post-no-debit with immediate effect and revert with the account names, numbers, currencies and balances of all accounts placed on PND,” the CBN said in the document.

Those listed in the new CBN memo comprise Kesington A. Adebutu (chairman of Premier Lotto Limited popularly called Baba Ijebu), Ajibola Bankole Adebutu, Olasegun Oladiran Adebutu, Adebisi A. Adebutu and Adebisi A. Adebutu.

Other Nigerians are Adekunle O Soname and Ayodeji Ojuroye (joint owners of Bet9ja), Oluwafemi Babalola, Akinola Adekunle Alabi (founder of NairaBet), Oluwadamilare Olubukola Alabi and Adetayo Cosmas Adesanwo.

The foreign nationals are Domenico Giovando, Charbel Jabbour Chidiac, David Patrick Grogan and Mauro Ripamonti.

