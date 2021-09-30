Connect with us

Business

CBN postpones launch of eNaira

Published

10 mins ago

on

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has postponed the launch of its digital currency, eNaira.

The CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night.

The apex bank had initially fixed October 1 for the launch of the digital currency.

The postponement came just two days after a firm, ENaira Payment Solutions Limited, filed a lawsuit against the CBN at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for using the name “eNaira.”

In a document signed by its lawyers, Olakunle Agbebi & Co, the company accused the apex bank of trademark infringement for adopting the eNaira.

READ ALSO: Company sues CBN for using the name ‘ENaira’

It asked the CBN to desist from using the proposed name.

However, it is unclear if the postponement has anything to do with the lawsuit.

But Nwanisobi insisted that there was no cause for concern, saying the CBN and other partners are determined to ensure a smooth process that benefits customers, particularly those in rural regions.

He said: “Nigerians will be able to send money to each other’s eNaira wallets as well as pay for goods and services at selected merchants.

“The eNaira will limit the use of currency and ensure the Nigerian economy’s stability.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 − 1 =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord

The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...