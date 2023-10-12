CBN promises forex market intervention, lifts restriction on 43 items

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday promised to intervene in the foreign exchange regularly in a bid to boost its liquidity.

In a statement by its Director of Corporate Communication, Isa AbdulMumin, the apex bank also lifted the restriction placed on 43 items from accessing forex in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window in 2015.

The decision was aimed at addressing the challenges associated with the unification of all segments of the foreign exchange market.

The CBN announced on June 14 that all forex windows have been collapsed into the I&E window in a bid to achieve the desired changes in the operations of the forex market.

In the latest statement, the apex bank promised to promote orderliness and professional conduct by all participants in the foreign exchange market.

READ ALSO: Forex market liquidity drops by $700m in July, as LCCI calls for more CBN intervention

The statement read: “As part of its responsibility to ensure price stability, the CBN will boost liquidity in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market by interventions from time to time.

“As market liquidity improves, these CBN interventions will gradually decrease.

“Importers of all the 43 items previously restricted by the 2015 Circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/010 and its addendums are now allowed to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

“The CBN is committed to accelerating efforts to clear the FX backlog with existing participants and will continue dialogue with stakeholders to address the issue.

“The CBN has set as one of its goals the attainment of a single FX market. Consultation is ongoing with market participants to achieve this goal.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now