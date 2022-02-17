CBN rejects Senate move to repeal law on money laundering

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday rejected the plan by the Senate to enact new anti-money laundering law in the country.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, stated this during a public hearing on three bills organised by Senate Joint Committees on Anti- Corruption and Financial Crimes, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters as well as Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions in Abuja.

The public hearing was organised by the upper legislative chamber to update Nigerians on the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2021, Public Complaints Commission (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2022 and Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management)Bill 2021.

Emefiele, who was represented at the forum by a Director in the CBN, Mr. Chibuzor Efobi, said an amendment of the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011 would better serve the interest of Nigeria than a repeal and re-enactment of the law.

He said: “Where the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011 is repealed and re-enacted, there would be new legal foundations which have not been assessed.

“There will be a risk that the international assessment identifies new gaps which would lead to rating downgrades.

“Consequently, the CBN is opposed to the passage of the proposed bills for the repeal and re-enactment of the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011.”

On his part, Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. George Ekpungu, said the anti-graft agency was opposed to the proposed commission for management of proceeds of crimes.

He said the bill would amount to duplication of functions between the proposed commission and EFCC.

