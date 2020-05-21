CBN reschedules MPC meeting

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Thursday rescheduled its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting slated for next week due to the public holidays declared by the Federal Government.

The meeting which was earlier fixed for May 25 and May 26 has now been shifted forward to May 28.

The federal government had on Thursday declared the two days as public holidays to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr, an annual festival signalling the end of Muslim’s holy month of Ramadan.

The CBN Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the apex bank had put necessary machinery in place for the meeting to take in one day due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the country.

“The step was also to align this meeting with extant rules of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and advisories from other relevant agencies,” the CBN spokesman added.

