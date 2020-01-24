CBN reshuffles, appoints new directors

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the appointment and redeployment of some Directors.

The apex bank in a statement on Thursday, said Mr. Yusuf Philip Yila, a Director with CBN and Managing Director, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB), has been redeployed to head the Development Finance Department, effective from Friday, January 24, 2020.

Mr Yila would succeed Dr. Mudashiru Olaitan who is to retire from the bank on January 26, 2020, upon reaching the statutory retirement age.

Mr. Abubakar Abdullahi Kure, was however appointed Director and Acting Managing Director of the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank.

Other redeployed Directors were: Mr. Kofo Salam-Alada from the Consumer Protection Department to the Legal Services Department as well as Mr. Samuel Okojere, moved from the Payment System Management to the Banking Services Department, to replace Mr. Dipo Fatokun, who retired from Bank in December 2019.

New appointments were also made in the Strategy Management Department and Consumer Protection Department, to be headed by Mr. Clement Buari and Haruna Mustafa respectively.

Others included: Bello Hassan, Director, Other Financial Institutions’ Supervision Department; Dr. Ozoemena Nnaji, Director, Trade and Exchange Department; and Mr. Musa Itopa Jimoh as Director, Payment System Management.

