CBN reveals cause of Makurdi fire incident

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday revealed the cause of the inferno that gutted its office in Makurdi, Benue State.

Parts of the CBN building located in the Government Reserved Area (GRA), Makurdi, went up in flames on Thursday morning.

The CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the fire was traced to a fuel dump behind the building.

He added that the inferno was quickly curtailed by the security and staff of the apex bank’s facility management units.

The spokesman revealed that no casualty was recorded in the incident, and work had resumed as usual in the building.

Nwanisobi said: “A minor fire occurred at our Makurdi Branch at about 7:00 a.m. today, Thursday, April 21, 2022, and was swiftly checked moments after it was detected.

Read also: Fire guts CBN office In Makurdi

“The prompt response of the Bank’s security and facility management units as well as support from the Benue State Fire Service helped to fight the fire and prevented any damage the fire might have caused to the main office building.

“Reports indicate that the fire started from the fuel dump behind the branch building, sending smoke into the atmosphere. Fortunately, there were no fatalities and the affected site has since been cordoned off for further investigation. Normal work has also continued at the branch.

“We hereby assure the general public that the minor fire that occurred has been effectively put out and no damage was done to the Makurdi branch of the Bank.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now