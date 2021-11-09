Business
CBN says transactions on eNaira platform hit N46.3m in two weeks
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that Nigerians exchanged N46.3 million worth of eNaira in the first two weeks after launch.
This is according to a report by Financial Times which quoted a senior Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official on Monday.
The official who spoke to the United Kingdom newspaper said, the currency’s first week and a half, was a “resounding success,” with roughly 400,000 new wallets registered in dozens of nations and clients making 12,500 transactions worth N46.3 million ($113,000).
Read also: CBN spends N3.9bn to destroy N4.13trn worth of dirty naira notes -Report
President Muhammudu Buhari officially unveiled eNaira on the 25th of October 2021 and had over 200,000 downloads 24 hours after launch.
48 hours after the digital currency was launched the eNaira speed wallet vanished from the Android Play Store, raising concerns among Nigerians.
However, the problem was quickly resolved, with the CBN blaming Nigerians for the disappearance since many customers failed to enter their data correctly, resulting in the app’s glitch.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...