CBN says transactions on eNaira platform hit N46.3m in two weeks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that Nigerians exchanged N46.3 million worth of eNaira in the first two weeks after launch.

This is according to a report by Financial Times which quoted a senior Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official on Monday.

The official who spoke to the United Kingdom newspaper said, the currency’s first week and a half, was a “resounding success,” with roughly 400,000 new wallets registered in dozens of nations and clients making 12,500 transactions worth N46.3 million ($113,000).

President Muhammudu Buhari officially unveiled eNaira on the 25th of October 2021 and had over 200,000 downloads 24 hours after launch.

48 hours after the digital currency was launched the eNaira speed wallet vanished from the Android Play Store, raising concerns among Nigerians.

However, the problem was quickly resolved, with the CBN blaming Nigerians for the disappearance since many customers failed to enter their data correctly, resulting in the app’s glitch.

