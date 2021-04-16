CBN, SEC in talks over cryptocurrency market, regulation | Ripples Nigeria

Business
CBN, SEC in talks over cryptocurrency market, regulation
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are in talks over cryptocurrency market in the country.
The apex bank had banned the transaction of the cryptocurrency.
The discussions are centered around understanding and regulating the cryptocurrency which has become a global phenomenon as investors migrate from several investment vehicles to store their wealth in bitcoin and altcoins.
The head of the capital regulator, Director-General, Lamido Yuguda, said it will continue to have discussion with stakeholders in the tech space in order not to endanger innovation within the country, while keeping watch of the activities ongoing in the cryptocurrency market.
Yugud also stated that the commission intends to ensure only credible persons operate in the capital market. He made this known on Thursday, April 15, 2021, during a press briefing at the end of the Capital Market Committee meeting.
Read also: After cryptocurrency ban, Nigerian govt moves against fintech firms trading foreign stocks
“It became imperative for the commission to issue this notice for the protection of investors and to preserve the sanctity of the Nigerian capital market as only registered capital market operators are permitted to intermediate in the Nigerian capital market and only through approved channels.”
He added, that, “We do not want any unregulated entity to participate in the market because if there are issues, it becomes very difficult to resolve. I therefore encourage fintech firms to approach the commission for due registration and desist from operating illegally.
“In the same vein, registered CMOs are advised to refrain from providing any form of support to unregistered entities operating unlawfully within our market, as such action would not be condoned.
“Furthermore, we urge CMOs to improve on their level of compliance, timeliness and correctness of disclosures and other filings made to the commission.” Yuguda said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P’Harcourt
The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed where the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics...
Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final
English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final...
Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa
Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian...
Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival
Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...
Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up
Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...