CBN sends final warning to seven companies over Agric loan

On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a final demand notice to seven companies that benefited from the Anchor Borrowers Programme to repay their N5.67 billion debt.

This followed the CBN’s directive to NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Limited to recover all non-performing intervention loans.

The loans were granted by NMFB under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme of the CBN.

The beneficiaries are Sadolen Interworld Ltd, with Saidu Audu Adaji and Nura Musa Hassan as promoters with current exposure of N2.05bn; Gum Arabic Farms and Commodities Ltd, with Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim Babangida as promoters and a current exposure of N1.22bn and Prime Synergy Global Solutions Ltd with Mercy Ikeji and Jennifer Nyesom-Effiong as promoters with an exposure of N1.45bn.

Others are Asuj Food Production and Processing Ltd, with Abubakar Umaru Jibrilla as the promoter with an exposure of N581.41m; Souvenire Seeds Nigeria Ltd with Roseline Omokora as the promoter and an exposure of N158.18m and Con Investment Ltd with Lady Josephine Nwaeze as the promoter with a current exposure of N211.6m.

NIRSAL MFB said that earlier demand notices have been issued by the bank to the last known addresses of the aforesaid Customers, adding that the Public Notice serves as the final demand notice.

