Business
CBN threatens to revoke licenses of microfinance banks selling forex, others
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a strong warning to all microfinance banks to desist from engaging in activities beyond their operating limits or risk losing their license.
CBN issued the warning in a circular signed by Ibrahim Tukur of CBN Financial policy and Regulation Department, titled Cessation of Non-Permissible Activities by Microfinance Banks seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.
According to the apex bank, certain microfinance banks now conduct wholesale banking, foreign exchange operations, and other activities that represent a substantial danger to financial system stability.
Part of the statement reads: “given the comparatively low capitalization of MFBs, dealing in wholesale and/or foreign exchange transactions are a significant risk with dire consequences for financial system stability,
“It has therefore become imperative to remind all MFBs to strictly comply with the extant Revised Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Microfinance Banks in Nigeria 2012 (the Guidelines).
“For the avoidance of doubt and consistent with the permissible activities of specialized micro institutions: MFBs are strictly prohibited from foreign exchange transactions. MFBs are to primarily focus on providing financial services to retail and/or micro-clients.
Read also: Naira falls against U.S dollar, Pounds, Euro as CBN tells Nigerians to show respect to Nigerian currency
Others are, “Micro credit and retail transactions carried out by MFBs are limited to N500,000 per transaction for Tier 2 Unit MFBs and N 1,000,000 for other categories and Micro credit facilities shall constitute a minimum of 80 per cent of total loans portfolio for MFBs.
CBN, therefore, warned that it will continue to monitor developments in the MFB sector and apply severe regulatory sanctions for breaches of extant regulations.
“Our sanction will include revoking the license of non-compliant MFBs (in line with Section 19 of the Guidelines),” CBN said
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...