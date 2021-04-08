CBN to freeze bank accounts of Belfour Oil and Gas, others for 45 days | Ripples Nigeria

Business
CBN to freeze bank accounts of Belfour Oil and Gas, others for 45 days
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is to freeze the bank account of Belfour Oil and Gas Limited, Kacynaus Reality Nigeria Limited and many others after receiving an exparte order.
The apex bank had approached the bank for the exparte last month to freeze the accounts of eleven accounts belong to defendants Albert Austin Ugochukwu, whose two accounts were affected.
Others named for restriction included Belfour Energy & Allied Services; Belfour Oil and Gas Limited with three bank accounts; Circle Flow Integrated Services; Kacynaus Reality Nigeria Limited with three bank accounts; and Tasmara Integrated Services.
The request was dated March 12 and filled on March 16, 2021, with CBN announcing through a statement on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, that it had been given the authority to freeze the accounts domiciled in First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited.
Read also: Ex-CBN gov, Soludo, recounts encounter during gun attack
According to the financial regulator, purpose of the court order was to investigate the parties for suspicious activities. The CBN wanted the account frozen for 180 days, but the court only granted 45 days for the bank to carry out the investigation.
The order was granted by Presiding Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja division, A.R. Mohammed, with possibility of extension. The parties whose accounts were affected were also given a chance to approach the court to set aside the order.
Investigation into the account owners is currently ongoing, and the statement released by the monetary authority is linked to the Assistant Manager of the CBN, Central Business District, Oluwatoyosi Suwebat Oladipo.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up
The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Edo Govt threatens to shut down Sports Festival
The Edo State Government, hosts of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin, has threatened to shut down...
PSG stun Bayern Munich, Chelsea cruise against Porto in UCL
French giants Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night stunned the reigning champions, Bayern Munich, 3-2 in the first leg of...
Oshoala to undergo surgery in Spain
Super Falcons skipper, Asisat Oshoala, will be out of action for some time due to injury. Oshoala’s Spanish club, FC...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...