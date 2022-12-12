CBN to meet with loan apps, startups, others to test innovations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to meet with digital lenders, application developers, start-ups, and financial technology providers to identify new innovations that will enhance financial inclusion.

In a circular signed by the Director, Payments System Management Department, and titled; ‘Regulatory Sandbox: Invitation to Apply’, the central bank called for applications from new and existing innovators on or before February 1, 2023.

CBN’s Sandbox will enable innovators test their innovation, identify and encourage innovative solutions that will enhance the design and delivery of payment and financial services in Nigeria.

The circular reads, “Applicants are required to complete the electronic application form and ensure that all fields are duly completed. Please note that incomplete submissions shall not be considered.

Read also:Gov Masari backs CBN on cash withdrawal limits

“Applicants are reminded that providing false or misleading information in the application process may result in the refusal of the application, subsequent cancellation of registration process and/or further regulatory actions.”

It also stated, “All applications successfully submitted would be acknowledged. Applicants would be informed of approval or non-approval to participate in the sandbox within 60 working days after the closing date indicated in this publication.”

CBN added that, “A Letter of Approval (LoA) shall be issued to approved applications. This certifies participants to test their innovation upon admission into the Sandbox. Please be advised that application review timelines depend on the complexity of proposed product/solution as well as timely receipt of supporting documentation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now