CBN to resume forex sales to bureaux de change on 31st August

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will restart sales of foreign exchange to bureau de change on 31st August ahead of resumption of international flights, according to a circular from the apex bank, Reuters reported Thursday.

The Nigerian government had earlier in the day called off its planned recommencement of international flights originally timed for 29the August and announced a new date of 5th September on the grounds of inadequate preparedness.

In March, the CBN halted forex sales to retail currency bureaus shortly before a coronavirus-induced lockdown, to help shore up the naira after a devaluation round precipitated by steep fall in oil price, Nigeria’s main export and major foreign exchange earner.

