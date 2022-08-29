CBN to reward Nigerians for using eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved a reward scheme for users of the eNaira, including merchants.

This includes providing merchants with the required promotional materials, subsidising the current Merchant Service Charge by 50% and activation of a nationwide sensitization that early business adopters of eNaira can leverage on to market its wider adoption.

CBN Deputy Governor, Economic Policies, Kingsley Obiora, announced the reward scheme weekend at the eNaira merchants mega event in Abuja, organized by the apex bank, in collaboration with Araba Technologies LTD, PNAIL and Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) for Nigerian business community.

Obiora also confirmed that the eNaira platform can now facilitate payments using QR Codes, USSD, Wallet ID and eNaira Wallet tag.

“Value added services on the platform includes branch/sub wallets, employee management as well as interoperability with other enterprise applications.

Read also: eNaira has recorded 840,000 downloads, N4bn transactions – Emefiele

“These services are provided in a secure environment as the eNaira platform was built using very secure security protocol,” he assured.

He added other innovative services on the eNaira platform are expected to be rolled out by the CBN in collaboration with financial institutions and Fintechs that are already leveraging on the eNaira technology.”

“With the eNaira, the CBN seeks to enable businesses and households across and outside the country to make fast, efficient, and reliable payments,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now