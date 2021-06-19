CBN to sell N722bn treasury bills in Q3

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will auction treasury bills worth N722.17 billion with varying tenors in the third quarter of this year.

This was mentioned by the CBN in the Nigerian Treasury Bills issuance programme schedule, which was published on its website on Friday.

On a quarterly basis, the sum is 26.61 percent more than the N570.39 billion given in the second quarter (Q2) 2021, and 12.12 percent lower than the N821.8 billion released in the same period last year.

The breakdown of the T-bills program to be issued in the next three months, which also indicates the amount that would mature over the same period, is N41.36 billion for the 91-day tenor, N151.13 billion for the 182-day tenor, and N529.68 billion for the 364-day tenor.

The CBN releases Treasury Bills twice a month to assist the Federal Government in funding its budget deficit, to assist banks in managing liquidity in the system, and to help keep inflation under control.

By David Ibemere…

