Business
CBN to sell N722bn treasury bills in Q3
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will auction treasury bills worth N722.17 billion with varying tenors in the third quarter of this year.
This was mentioned by the CBN in the Nigerian Treasury Bills issuance programme schedule, which was published on its website on Friday.
On a quarterly basis, the sum is 26.61 percent more than the N570.39 billion given in the second quarter (Q2) 2021, and 12.12 percent lower than the N821.8 billion released in the same period last year.
Read also: CBN plans N822bn treasury bills sales in Q3
The breakdown of the T-bills program to be issued in the next three months, which also indicates the amount that would mature over the same period, is N41.36 billion for the 91-day tenor, N151.13 billion for the 182-day tenor, and N529.68 billion for the 364-day tenor.
The CBN releases Treasury Bills twice a month to assist the Federal Government in funding its budget deficit, to assist banks in managing liquidity in the system, and to help keep inflation under control.
By David Ibemere…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....