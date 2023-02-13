CBN urges Nigerians to adopt eNaira as alternative to currency notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday urged Nigerians to use the eNaira as an alternative to the banknotes.

The CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, gave the advice at the just concluded 44th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

He assured Nigerians that the payment system in the country’s financial sector would handle the surge in the volume of transactions across all channels.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the eNaira on October 25, 2021.

READ ALSO: eNaira recorded 700,000 transactions worth N8bn in one year – Emefiele

The digital currency has recorded N8 billion worth of transactions as of October 26 last year.

Nwanisobi, who was represented at the event by CBN’s Director in charge of capacity development, Mohammed Abbah, insisted that the naira redesign was not aimed at any individual contrary to insinuations in different quarters.

He said: “The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has always said that the policy is not targeted at anyone or any group of persons, rather, it derived from the Bank’s in-house analysis to strengthen our macroeconomic fundamentals and better our socio-economic conditions.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now