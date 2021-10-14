CBN warns financial institutions to submit statement or face sanction

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a warning to financial institutions (OFIs) to ensure they submit their Annual Financial Statement (AFS) in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS).

According to CBN, appropriate penalties will be meted out to OFIs that fail to submit in 2021.

OFIs include Microfinance Banks, (MFBs) Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) and Finance Companies (FCs).

On July 28, 2010, the Nigerian Federal Executive Council approved January 1, 2021, as the effective date for the adoption of IFRS standards in the country.

IFRS standards are required for the financial statements of all ‘public interest entities, which include not only quoted and unquoted companies but also governments, government organisations, and not-for-profit entities that are required by law to file returns with regulatory authorities.

All OFIs fall under this category by virtue of the requirements to file returns with the CBN.

READ ALSO: CBN releases guidelines on how income not allowed in Shari’ah is disposed

In a letter to all OFIs and signed by Nkiru Asiegbu, director, other financial institutions department, it is noted that the submission of AFS not in compliance with IFRS shall be regarded as non-submission and appropriate penalties imposed thereon.

However, the letter said due to some implementation challenges, some concessions were granted to some entities to delay the adoption.

Key amongst these challenges was the dearth of required skills by reporting entities and their external auditors.

Over time, the CBN explained that this knowledge gap has been bridged and more entities have joined the fold of others, who had adopted and prepared their accounts based on this set of Standards.

Part of the letter reads, “Consequently, all OFIs are by this circular, required from the 2021 financial year, to prepare their annual financial statements (AFS) in accordance and full compliance with IFRS as the Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria will no longer accept AFS that are not in compliance.

“OFIs that are just adopting the IFRS Standards for the first time should comply fully with IFRS 1, for first time adopters.”

Join the conversation

Opinions