CBN warns Nigerians to stop converting naira to dollar

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a stern warning to Nigerians converting Naira to the US dollar.

According to CBN, it would place a post-no debit on bank account(s) of any customer violating this rule.

Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele who read the riot act during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday, specifically warned politicians amid rising electioneering spending.

Read also: World Bank warns subsidy removal will increase Nigeria’s inflation by 2.5%

The CBN governor said: “As far as we are concerned, we monitor liquidity in the subsystem. We will use our powers to mop up cash and for those taking money from banks to buy dollars. It is illegal to do so. If the security agencies hold you, you will know the implication of that.

“We are monitoring customers and banks, any bank involved will be sanctioned. We will place Post no Debit on the defaulting customer’s account. It is a very injurious tool to stop you from conducting illegal flows, either domestic or foreign currency.

“We will conduct investigations, and we will have proof and you will not be able to conduct transactions in any Nigerian bank.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now