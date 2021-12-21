CBN withdraws $485.4m from external reserves in 17 days

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has withdrawn over $485.4 million from Nigeria’s external reserves since the start of December.

The money was withdrawn between December1st and December 17th according to CBN data obtained from its website.

Read also: Naira records slight gain, as external reserves rise by $620m in one day

The withdrawals as Nigeria reserves dropped down to $40.66billion after hitting a height of almost N42 billion on October 29.

Analysis of the data showed December started with the reserves at $41.2 billion and consistently fell in the last 17 days.

This trend according to analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited will persist this week as CBN looks to meet dollar demands during the festive season.

With oil prices failing to maintain over $70 per barrel, it appears that any opportunity of saving into foreign reserves may be difficult to come by.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now