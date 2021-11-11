CBN woos foreign investors in Paris

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, has urged international investors to trust President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies and come to Nigeria.

Emefiele who was speaking at the France-Nigeria Security and Economic Summit in Paris, France on Wednesday also stressed that Nigeria was ready for business.

He assured them that the apex bank would continue to monitor progress and respond promptly and flexibly to support economic recovery from COVID-19.

Emefiele said, “Nigeria, as a leader in Africa, is ready for business. So we invite you, our foreign brethren in the investor community to come over to Nigeria.

“Let me also add that the CBN will continue to monitor progress and respond promptly and flexibly to support economic recovery from COVID.

“We will closely watch economic and financial conditions, and we will use our monetary policy tools to respond as appropriate to pursue our mandate of price and financial stability.”

In his speech, Emefiele also reeled out several indices suggesting that Nigeria was on a progress path as regards economic growth.

One of which is that the economy grew by 0.11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from -3.62 percent in the third quarter.

He pointed out that the non-oil and services sectors were the main drivers of growth in the fourth quarter.

He also stated that confidence in the Nigerian business environment was growing due to sustained policy interventions in the economy and the overall business confidence index is projected at 37.7 index points in November 2021 and 57.6 index points by mid-2022.

