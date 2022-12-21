CBN writes House of Reps on Emefiele’s illness, to send deputy governor for meeting

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday informed the House of Representatives that its governor, Godwin Emefiele, would not appear before the lawmakers on Thursday.

The lower legislative chamber had invited the CBN governor to defend the proposed withdrawal limits which had elicited mixed reactions in the country.

. The lawmakers had on two occasions summoned Emefiele to explain the policy which pegged the daily withdrawals for individuals to N100,000 and N500,000 for businesses.

However, the CBN governor didn’t honour the invitations, informing the lawmakers that he was on President Muhammadu Buhari’s delegation on a recent trip abroad.

Irked by Emefiele’s decision to snub the previous invitations, the lawmakers on Tuesday ordered the CBN governor to appear at the National Assembly complex on Thursday or send another person to represent him at the meeting.

Read also:CBN reveals security features of new naira notes as fakes circulates

In a letter sent to the House on Wednesday, the CBN’s Deputy Governor in charge of Corporate Services, Edward Adamu, said Emefiele was unwell and would be represented at the meeting by the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Aisha Ahmad.

Ahmad was recently reappointed into the apex bank.

After the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, read the letter at the plenary, the lawmakers agreed to meet Ahmad on Thursday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now