CCB gives Tinubu, governors, others three weeks to declare assets

The Code of Conduct Bureau has mandated President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and 28 incoming governors to declare their assets by May 29 — 22 days before the presidential inauguration.

Before they are sworn in on June 5th, other officials, such as senators and house of representatives-elect, are also expected to disclose their financial status.

According to the law, the asset declaration is a necessary component of the swearing-in event, the CCB spokesperson, Mrs. Veronica Kato, told The PUNCH in Abuja, on Sunday.

She disclosed that several elected officials had started picking their assets declaration forms at the CCB state offices nationwide and that they were expected to submit the filled copies to the bureau before the inauguration day.

The outgoing officials, including presidential aides, 28 state governors and their cabinet members, National Assembly and state assembly members and local government chairmen will equally obtain the assets declaration forms from the CCB and submit the same in line with the 1999 constitution.

Kato said, “We have earlier revealed that the assets declaration is an ongoing process. Currently, they are already obtaining their forms as they are coming in.

“However, I can’t specifically state the total number of elected officials that have collected their assets declaration forms or their names because they are getting the forms from our various offices nationwide.

“The development is going on in the 36 other offices as we are doing it at the head office here in the Federal Capital Territory. Hence, until we are done receiving their filled forms, and have collated the figures, we cannot specifically tell the total number of persons that have picked up or submitted their forms.’’

“But one thing is sure; no public official will be sworn into office without filling their assets declaration form. That is what is contained in our law. Before the oath of office would be conferred on any elected public officials, they must submit their assets declaration forms. It is part of the requirements for the swearing-in ceremony,’’ Kato stated.

According to the constitution, all public officials must disclose their assets and debts both when they take office and after their terms are up.

The impacted officials are expected to give comprehensive information, including but not limited to the quantity, varieties, addresses, values, dates of purchase, and, as applicable, income derived from the properties that have been so declared.

The CCB officers are required to verify the declarations.

