CCCTV footage shows Gokada murder suspect buying saw —Prosecutor

US prosecutors say surveillance video shows personal assistant, Tyrese Haspil, 21, who has been charged with the murder of 33-year-old tech entrepreneur, Fahim Saleh, buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies found at the scene of the crime.

Video surveillance from a hardware store which emerged on Saturday shows a man identified as Haspil purchasing the saw and cleaning supplies found at the seventh-floor apartment on the Lower East Side, according to the complaint.

Haspil was arraigned just after midnight on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Fahim Saleh, whose beheaded and armless body was found Tuesday by a cousin.

Haspil pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

Haspil’s attorneys said he has had no prior contact with the criminal justice system and that there “is much more to this narrative” than the accusations and his arrest.

READ ALSO: Gokada CEO Fahim Sahel murdered, dismembered in apartment

“We are in the very earliest stages of ferreting out the truth. The life of this case promises to be long and complex. As the attorneys for Mr. Haspil, we urge the public to keep an open mind,” read a prepared statement from Legal Aid Society attorneys Sam Roberts and Neville Mitchell.

According to New York Post, Haspil once worked at Saleh’s venture capital firm, Adventure Capital.

The police said Haspil stole $100,000 from the 33-year-old Gokada founder but rather than handing him over to law enforcement agents, he brokered a repayment plan with him.

The suspect, however, reneged on the repayment plan as some point.

Police sources said security footage from inside the elevator showed Haspil using a portable vacuum to try and cover his tracks.

Join the conversation

Opinions