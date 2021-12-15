CcHub launches security command centre. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Bento expands to Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda

Bento, a Nigerian digital payroll and HR management platform, has launched into three new markets, establishing a presence in Ghana, Kenya and Rwanda.

The development comes as the startup seeks to grow the company’s reach across the continent.

Bento was founded in 2019 to address many of the challenges African businesses face by automating salary payments, tax, pensions and other statutory remittances.

In addition, Bento, through its cloud-based platform, empowers African businesses in the area of streamlining many of their processes with a single click.

The platform offers employees access to third-party services such as credit solutions – which include the ability to pay school fees and rent monthly rather than yearly – unemployment insurance, savings, investments and much more, all at no cost to employers.

2. Co-Creation Hub launches security command centre

Co-creation Hub has launched a security command centre in a bid to provide digital resilience capability to the African ecosystem.

The hub disclosed this in a press release forwarded to Ripples Nigeria.

According to the statement, the security command will provide actionable intelligence, security awareness, and advisory on the latest threats targeting vulnerable individuals, civil society, media organizations, and at-risk groups across Africa.

The hub explained that the decision to launch the security facility was such that advancement in innovations and increasing dependence on technology comes with associated threats.

The statement reads in part:

“Statistics indicates that daily, more than 500 000 strains of new malware samples are released globally.

“It has been observed that Africans silently suffer ongoing cyber-attacks.

“It is essential to understand and combat threats faced by civil society organizations and at-risk groups.

“The CSCC activities will include; tracking cyber threats, providing contextual backdrops and exposing actors behind attacks, drawing attention to prevent further attacks, predicting future threats and compromises by analyzing the contexts of past and recent attacks. It will also gauge the impact of these researches on political, economic, and social activities across Africa.”

“The CcHUB Security Command Centre consists of a network of incident responders, forensic analysts, malware analysts, reverse engineers, and cyber threat researchers who will provide actionable threat intelligence, security advisory, and support to at-risk individuals, civil society, journalists, human rights defenders, and media organizations across the African continent.

“The centre is physically located in the CcHUB Lagos Nigeria office, with its arms in Nairobi, Kenya.”

