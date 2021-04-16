CDQ denies possession of banned substance | Ripples Nigeria

Life's Blog
CDQ denies possession of banned substance
Nigerian recording artiste, Sodiq Abubakar aka CDQ, has denied that he was caught in possession of an illegal substance.
The artiste was arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday in Lagos for allegedly being in possession of an illegal substance suspected to be Indian hemp.
CDQ, who revealed his ordeal in a statement published on his Instagram page on Friday, said he was not in possession of any illegal substance when the NDLEA operatives stormed his residence in the Lekki area of Lagos.
He wrote: “Given the recent allegations made against me bothering on possession of drugs and other related matters, I wish to state in very clear terms that I have never been in possession of any illegal substance in whatsoever form, neither have I ever had any cause to process, traffic, sell or use any illegal substance.
READ ALSO: Nigerian rapper, CDQ alleges frame-up by NDLEA in drug scandal
“I am not unmindful of the fact that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is statutorily empowered to enforce laws against the general utilization of prohibited drugs and their activities should be done within the ambit of the law.
“However, my experience with the officers of the NDLEA on the 14th day of April 2021, right from the moment I was purportedly arrested from my house to the point and the manner with which my statements were taken, proved otherwise.”
The rapper said he has instructed his lawyer to look into the matter.
“That said, it is imperative to mention that I have instructed my legal counsel to ensure that the allegation/matter in its entirety, inclusive of the defamatory statements by several persons are followed to a logical end,” CDQ added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons drop to 37th in world, stay first in Africa
Nigeria senior women’s football team, Super Falcons dropped a place in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Friday. The...
The +1.5 Goal Methods in Football
We get into the real world with a viral strategy in sports betting and particularly in France, the strategies on...
Musa eyes NPFL title to mark Kano Pillars return
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is looking to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with Kano Pillars. The...
OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P’Harcourt
The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed where the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics...
Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final
English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final...
Latest Tech News
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...