CDS Irabor cautions secession agitators

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has warned violent secession agitators that the Nigerian military will not take it easy with them if they do not apply caution in their agitations.

He however, added that the military has no business with anyone acting within the ambits of the law.

Gen. Irabor made the declaration on Thursday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, during a meeting with retired senior military officers in the South-East.

“It is not the job of the military to stop anyone from agitating for whatever he so wishes. It is a political thing. It is their constitutional rights

“But what we are against is having to use the instrument of violence to bring about the agitation. And the military will clamp down on such people.

“We have a constitution that enables us to present whatever grievances that we have. So, if anyone is going outside the provisions of the Constitution, of course, we as a military and other security agencies won’t allow that. Why do you have to kill to achieve your desires?”

Gen. Irabor added that the military will resist any attempt by anybody, group or individual using violence against the state.

“That we will not allow. Again, there are provisions for anyone who believes that he has certain desires within the confines of the arrangement as enshrined in the constitution to ventilate such views.

“So, this is the reason we think that violence is not the way to go. We are appealing to everyone to seek the course of rule of law to bring about whatever his agitations are,” he emphasized.

