CDS, Irabor, charges troops to go on offensive to obliterate terrorists, bandits | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
CDS, Irabor, charges troops to go on offensive to obliterate terrorists, bandits
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, on Wednesday, March 10, mandated the troops to be more aggressive in dealing with unrepentant terrorists in the North-west.
This order by Irabor was contained in a statement issued via the Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Irabor issued the directive when he led the service chiefs and other military chiefs on a visit to Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara State.
The order came just as troops eliminated 25 terrorists in a fierce encounter in the North-east following an earlier battle order issued by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.
“He charged troops to be ruthless and more aggressive in decisively routing out unrepentant bandits and other criminals within the North-west zone, comprising Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi States,” the statement said.
The statement also stated that the purpose of the visit was to assess the ongoing military operation in the state and to appraise the combat and operational readiness of troops in the area.
Read also: 937 killed, 1,972 abducted by bandits in 2020 – Kaduna govt
Irabor pledged the support of the service chiefs to enhancing the fighting capabilities and efficiency of the troops.
He also assured them of improved welfare and prompt resolution of administrative challenges bedevilling the operation.
Also, in his address, Irabor commended the officers and men of Force Headquarters (OPHD), Gusau for their concerted efforts and urged them not to relent in giving their best to ensure the return of lasting peace to Zamfara State in particular, and the North-west zone in general.
The CDS and service chiefs thereafter paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Zamfara State, Mr. Bello Mattawale, at the Government House, Gusau.
While receiving the CDS, the governor made a case for the provision of more modern war hardware for the security agencies in the state.
This, he said, would help contain the insecurity confronting not only Zamfara State but the country.
The governor enjoined the military to clear all the bandits’ camps in the state, stressing that this will help in eliminating them.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
UCL: Messi crashes out with Barcelona as Mane, Salah fire Liverpool into Q’finals
Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in their round-of-16...
Enyimba beat Libya’s Al Ahly in CAF Confed Cup group opener
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have started their group stage campaign at the CAF Confederation Cup on a...
Rohr clears the air, says Musa won’t play against Benin nor Lesotho
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to the controversy surrounding the shock invitation of Ahmed Musa to Nigeria sqaud...
Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele
Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from...
Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics
Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to...
Latest Tech News
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...