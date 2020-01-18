Cee-C becomes GetFit brand ambassador

Latest Life's Blog

January 18, 2020
Controversial 2018 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C, has become a brand ambassador of GetFit Ng.

She disclosed this on her Instagram page on Friday.

Nwadiora was formerly an influencer with the GetFit Ng before she was elevated to the position of brand ambassador.

The ex-BBNaija housemate wrote: “Sealed! I am excited to inform you that I am @getfitng Newest Brand Ambassador! From influencer to an AMBASSADOR. Thank you Getfit Fam.”

Nwadiora was the runners up in the 2018 edition of BBNaija won by Miracle.

