Cee-C becomes GetFit brand ambassador

Controversial 2018 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C, has become a brand ambassador of GetFit Ng.

She disclosed this on her Instagram page on Friday.

Nwadiora was formerly an influencer with the GetFit Ng before she was elevated to the position of brand ambassador.

The ex-BBNaija housemate wrote: “Sealed! I am excited to inform you that I am @getfitng Newest Brand Ambassador! From influencer to an AMBASSADOR. Thank you Getfit Fam.”

Read also: Court strikes out car theft case against Naira Marley, siblings

Nwadiora was the runners up in the 2018 edition of BBNaija won by Miracle.

Join the conversation

Opinions