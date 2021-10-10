CELEB GIST: BBNaija winner, Efe, dubs organizers ‘evil’, Amata’s sister weds at 60…MORE INSIDE

BBNaija winner, Efe dubs reality show organizers ‘evil people’

2017 Big Brother Naija Gobe winner, Efe Ejeba has dubbed the organizers of the reality show as ‘evil people’ for how they treated him after he emerged victorious in the competition.

According to Efe, after he won Big Brother Naija, he, however, refused to be ‘used’ and as a result; they tried to ‘finish’ him, even after claiming that they love him.

The Delta-born reality TV star released a lyric video of a song from his new EP, “Against All Odds” on his social media page.

In his words:

“Man no be God, them for finish us. I win Big Brother, them wan finish me…I no gree make them use me; them wan evil me. I dey do my best to put in all.

“I’m sorry to my fans wey be expecting more.

I dey promise to give you joy, make una no give up.”

Actor Fred Amata’s sister weds for the first time at age of 60

Elated Nigerian thespian and movie producer, Fred Amata is in a celebratory mood because his 60-year-old sister, Erumena Amata recently tied the knot for the first time.

Taking to his Instagram page, the filmmaker explained that Erumena experienced marital delay and they had all given up hope of her ever getting married but God being so merciful, came through for her and she was able to find her better half.

Erumena walked down the aisle on Saturday, October 9 and the marriage ceremony took place on zoom.

Actress Adunni Ade explains how she was molested on movie set

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has narrated how she was molested by a sound engineer during a movie production.

Adunni Ade took to her Instagram LIVE chat during the early hours of Friday, October 8 to narrate details of how the engineer on an undisclosed set harassed her.

Read also: CELEB GIST: Why Davido dumped Nigeria briefly, Burna Boy hits one billion views on YouTube. More…

Ade claimed the crew member tried to pin a microphone lapel to her dress but decided to push the lapel to her lower back, making for her underwear.

She said that while she tried not to create a scene, the crew member remained adamant about not harassing her. She further revealed that she got an apology from other crew members and discouraged from reporting to the relevant authorities.

Watch Adunni Ade narrate the incident below.

BBNaija star, Gifty Powers wants social media shut down ‘forever’

Big Brother Naija star, Gifty Powers, has stated that she cannot wait for the time when social media will be shut down forever.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Big Brother Naija Gobe contestant opined that there is so much “fakeness” on social media.

Read her lengthy thread below.

Actress Ruth Kadiri explains why you should never help Nigerians

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri took time to criticize the stoic attitude of Nigerians when a public figure uses their platform to speak on pivotal topics that affect the affairs of the people.

In her Instagram page, the actress mentioned that several Nigerians choose to troll and mock public figures who decide to speak on some national issues.

Kadiri mentioned that several trolls on social media prefer to read about how celebrity marriages crash or how an actress is sleeping with a married man instead of focusing on nation building topics.

Further, the thespian admonished Nigerians, especially trolls to seek help and make something of themselves.

Read her thread below.

James Bond star, Daniel Craig honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

British actor Daniel Craig has been honored with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 53-year-old actor was presented the honor by his No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek and longtime James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

The rare nighttime Walk of Fame ceremony was streamed live on the Walk of Fame YouTube on Wednesday evening, October 6.

See Daniel Craig pose on the Hollywood Walk of Fame below.

Join the conversation

Opinions