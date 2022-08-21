CELEB GIST: BBNaija’s Khloe opens up on butt surgery. Yul Edochie worried over Nigerians’ craze for money. More…

Yul Edochie queries Nigerians who are lackadaisical on how to make money

Seasoned actor, Yul Edochie, has shared his observation about the dominant mindset amongst Nigerians.

He said that nobody in the country wants to learn anything impactful anymore because they are all just thinking about money.

According to Yul, Nigerians just want to be given money for free but nobody wants to learn how to make the money.

He further stated that these days, if people are invited to learn something meaningful they would either end the call or ghost.

In a video he posted on social media, the former governorship aspirant said that people who refuse to learn how to make money are so quick to send account number when someone wants to send them money.

Listen to him speak.



Nigerian choreographer, Korra Obidi has stated that women should desist from pressurizing other women to act in a certain way so as to fit into the ideology of the society.

Writing on her Instagram platform on Saturday, Korra Obidi mentioned that women should be empowered to decide their own fate without external influences.

The mother of two whose union with her American partner ended in the early part of 2022 mentioned that it is important for women never to lose themselves for anyone.

She wrote on her Instagram platform;

“Lately the Pressure from other women to be a certain way, act a certain way, dress a certain way, behave a certain way is so intense, everyone seems to have an opinion about how I should do every single thing.

“Dear queen, dear mother, clutch on to you like your purse in a crowded fair.

“Do not loose you for anyone. You matter, you are loved.”

BBNaija’s Khloe recounts butt enlargement surgery journey

Khloe Abiri, a former Big Brother Naija contestant opened up about her butt enlargement surgery in a social media post on Saturday.

The reality TV star who has remained mute about details of her surgery, is fully ready to share her journey with the world.

Marking the 2nd anniversary of her body, Khloe confessed that she is obsessed with her new shape.

She wrote, “Now let’s talk about my surgery journey since I’m now mentally, physically and spiritually healed from that trauma.. and I love my new body (truth be told,

I’m obsessed). So on this day 2 years ago I got my body done.”

Khloe continued, “Left my house 5am and Ofcos @gracceyy_ left her baby to come take me to the clinic that early and we made videos and laugh while we head to the clinic . I made

scary jokes like “what if I don’t make it back alive” singing too many sad songs”

She went further to write, “I never had any intention of lying about it cos I document everything but can’t post how I wanted it to be cos someone evil invade my privacy and decided to take a picture of me out of surgery lifeless.. here we are in this second video making jokes.”

Speaking further, Khloe wrote, “Gracey said I had a baby and I dint die . So you can do this 9 but deep down I was scared AF , my hands were shaking, but I couldn’t wait for a

banging body …. so I did it anyways . And trust me I planned it in less than 2weeks”

The latter part of her post reads, “Even with the limited time I did a whole lot of research and reading reviews every min .. I called my surgeon almost every min reminding him what I

want and he Il say “koko, noted ” cos I’m gonna be mad if I woke up to box butt and I Il fight . On G.

“We still making jokes but bruhhhh I was terrified. But my stomach was big , I look like amoeba and that I can’t live with .

I won’t look myself in the mirror and literally wanna fuck myself !!! Hell no, cos even

as a skinny ass my stomach was flat flat,” she concluded.

Watch her video below.

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, who is better known as Ayra Starr, has detailed her embarrassing encounter with Davido.

Ayra Starr lamented on her Instagram story that this was the first time she had spoken to the Afrobeat icon.

She was taken aback by the singer’s call, so things didn’t turn out as she had hoped.

The Mavins recording artiste claimed to have had a FaceTime conversation with the musician.

Ayra, who was startled by his call and didn’t have time to get dressed, spoke with the singer while wearing a hair bonnet.

Ayra vented on her Instastory, writing:

“Guys I just met Davido with a bonnent on my head. Not my fault I’ve got to keep my darling hair freshhh at all time”.

Check out her post below.

Grace Jimoh, estranged baby mama of producer Yomi Fabiyi explains why she will never forgive him

Grace Jimoh, the estranged baby mama of Nigerian movie producer and actor, Yomi Fabiyi on Saturday explained in an Instagram post why she will never forgive him.

According to Grace, the actor had forced her into court and pretended to be the victim.

She said that Yomi Fabiyi was retaliating against her for the error she made in handling their initial marriage conflict.

The aspiring actress stated that she went on a trip to the East to see her family. When she returned to the flat she once shared with the actor, he had packed the furniture and electronics.

Grace alleged that the actor removed her generator, leaving her and her children without light.

She recalled Yomi pressuring her to get rid of her belongings during their courtship.

She also criticized the actor for showing little concern for her emotional wellbeing.

Read her various posts below.

Actor Charles Awurum frowns at ‘handsome’ tag, dubs self ‘ugly’

Comic actor, Charles Awurum, says he doesn’t get angry when somebody tells him he’s ugly, however, he finds it offensive when someone tags him ‘handsome’.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram account, the popular actor said when told he’s handsome, he gets angry and takes it as an insult.

“Make una look me welll well, if person see me say e wan insult me,” Awurum stated.

He continued, “tell me say Oga you ugly, abeg make una tell me, na curse be that, na when you tell me say bros you too fine, na that time i go vex.”

Awurum went further to state, “if you tell me say i ugly, you dey compliment me, thank you very much….. This world is rigorous men shit,” he captioned the short video.

Watch him speak below.

King Carter, ex-lover of Davido’s baby mama, Chioma Rowland distances self from her as relationship dissolves

King Carter,, the former lover of Chioma Rowland, one of the baby mamas of Nigerian musician, Davido has revealed that he no longer wants to be affiliated with her after their affair came to an abrupt end.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Friday, Carter dubbed Chioma as a “thing of the past”. In his post, Carter failed to mention what led to the end of their ephemeral affair.

His post reads;

Chioma has a child with foremost Nigerian musician, Davido.

