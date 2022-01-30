CELEB GIST: Billionaire kid, Ruky Indimi-Dantata disappointed in Nigeria. BBN star, Beatrice, comes for haters. More stories…

Billionaire heiress, Ruky Indimi-Dantata expresses disappointment in being Nigerian

Rukayat Indimi-Dantata, the daughter of Borno billionaire Mohammed Indimi, has said that Nigeria makes her very uncomfortable.

Dantata, mother of three who seems to be reacting to the kidnap and killing of 5-year-old Hanifa and other nefarious activities in the country.

“This country makes me very uncomfortable. May God help us all” she wrote.

Singer Peter Okoye opines Valentine’s Day gifts for couple

Ahead of the coming Valentine’s Day, Nigerian recording artiste, Peter Okoye has admonished African men and women to give their partners more tangible gifts other than flowers, boxers and singlets.

“My dear African Women! Pls normalize gifting men Cars and Houses or even PS4 than boxers and singlets!

Valentine’s Day is almost here!” he advised women.

To the men, he says; “My dear African Men! Pls normalize gifting women Wigs than Flowers!”

BBNaija star Beatrice comes for people hating on reality stars

Nigerian reality television star and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Beatrice Agba Nwaji simply referred to as Beatrice has shared her opinion on why reality stars, especially Big Brother contestants are often hated upon.

Beatrice, who stated this on her social media platform, noted that most people are hating on Big Brother Naija Housemates because they’re upset they weren’t chosen during the audition of the show.

“Most of the people hat!ng on BBN ex housemates are just upset that they weren’t picked during auditions. Goodnews! You won’t be picked this year and you’ll continue hat!ng and crying until you learn to show love”

Singer Saheed Osupa graduates from University of Ibadan

Foremost Nigerian fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, has bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan (UI).

READ ALSO: CELEB GIST: Eedris claims Charly Boy cornered N70m from feud with 50 cent. Fiancée ‘slaps’ BBN star. More…

The 52-year-old music icon took to Instagram on Friday, January 28, to share photos from his sign-out celebration.

“You don’t have to see the whole staircase; just take the first step for the best view comes after the hardest climb!,” he wrote.

“Signing out in style. Alihamdulilai Robil Alamin. I am grateful”

“BSc Political Science in the bag. University of Ibadan!”

“Recté Sapere fons!”

Bovi’s wife undergoes surgery due to ectopic pregnancy

Kris Asimonye, the wife of Nigerian comedian, Bovi, on Monday narrated how she had to undergo surgery after an ectopic pregnancy ruptured one of her fallopian tubes.

In a lengthy Instagram post where she shared videos and pictures of herself in the hospital, Kris revealed that she started feeling chronic stomach ache on January 14, 2022.

After undergoing tests, it was discovered that an ectopic pregnancy ruptured her womb and she immediately had to be operated on.

Read her thread below.

Reality star Angel says men have no say about women’s body

Nigerian reality star, Angel Smith called out men who are fond of commenting on a woman’s choice of body.

Addressing men, the 21-year-old writer stated that they should have no opinion concerning what women choose to do with their bodies.

The reality TV star added that she hoped that women, especially those from Africa, would be given more autonomy over their bodies.

“As a man, you shouldn’t have an opinion on what women do with their bodies, ab*rtion, plastic surgery, choice of clothes etc, nothing.”

Here is what she had to say:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now