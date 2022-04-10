CELEB GIST: Bobrisky identifies as a woman, Korra Obidi’s estranged husband gets death threats. More…

Transvestite Bobrisky identifies as a woman

Nigerian transvestite Bobrisky, real name Idris Okuneye has released a post stating that he identifies as a woman and not a crossdresser.

Bobrisky published this on his Instagram page on Saturday, April 9 after the House of Reps consider a bill seeking to ban cross-dressing in Nigeria and jail offenders for six months.

The bill, read on the floor of the House on Tuesday, April 5, seeks to ban cross-dressing with the exemption of those using it for entertainment.

The transvestite mentioned on his Instagram platform that he identifies as a woman and has undergone multiple surgeries to change his gender.

“Na who be crossdresser go dey fear,” he added.

Justin Dean, Korra Obidi’s estranged husband receives death threats

Justin Dean, the estranged husband of the popular Instagram dancer, Korra Obidi, has shared threat messages he has received from Nigerians.

In the messages sent via Instagram, the people were asking him to go and settle with Korra otherwise they would attack him.

While one threatened to cripple his private area, another threatened to ‘give him seven days sickness.’

Justin says this isn’t the first time he has been threatened with “juju or black magic”.

Read the threat messages below.

Actress Nkechi Blessing issues public apology, says she was never married to Opeyemi Falegan

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has tendered an unreserved apology to the public for lying about being married to Ekiti State politician, Opeyemi Falegan.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, April 9 Nkechi Blessing warned Opeyemi Falegan to remove her name from his mouth, stating that she had walked out of the relationship since her last visit to London.

However, the actress claimed Opeyemi Falegan has been crying and begging but she saw all the red flags and can not be caught up in such because a failed relationship is better than a failed marriage.

Nkechi Blessing added she was never married to Opeyemi Falegan and apologized to everyone who had thought and felt they were married.

BBNaija Tega Dominic berates promiscuous men

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic on her Instagram stories made a derogatory about promiscuous men.

Taking to her IG stories on Friday, April 7, the reality star mentioned that s3xually transmitted diseases (STDs) come to her mind whenever she thinks or hears about a promiscuous men.

Davido says he flaunts wealth to inspire his followers

Nigerian recording artiste, Davido real name David Adeleke disclosed how much some of his night outings cost him.

In a tweet he shared, the singer revealed that he spends over $30,000 (N17 million) on some nights.

The multiple award-winning musician added that he doesn’t do it to oppress but to inspire.

He tweeted;

“A night out like this will cost me none less than $30,000 we do this to Inspire not oppress ! Gang”

A night out like this will cost me none less than $30,000 we do this to Inspire not oppress ! Gang 🙅🏿‍♂️🍾🌍🛩💰👑 pic.twitter.com/ptxYhw0bfr — Davido (@davido) April 7, 2022

IG dancer Korra Obidi shares hot take on being served ‘breakfast’

Popular Nigerian social media influencer and Instagram choreographer Korra Obidi took to Instagram on Thursday, April 6 to write about being served breakfast.

Korra who recently suffered a heartbreak, which Nigerians now term “breakfast”, shared an interesting quote.

She wrote: “Last last, all breakfast chopped go turn sh*t.”

“We move,” she added.

