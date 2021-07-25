CELEB GIST: Bobrisky ‘loving’ Wizkid, Clarion explains ‘holy spirit-inspired’ nude photos. More…

Bobrisky expresses admiration for singer Wizkid



Controversial Nigerian transvestite, Bobrisky, real name Idris Okuneye has revealed that he sincerely admires Grammy award winner, Wizkid.

Bobrisky stated in his post that he is ‘tripping’ for the music superstar.

The cross dresser who recently had plastic surgery, shared a photo of Wizkid on his Instagram page, and wrote;

“D only dude I dey trip for

Dis guy I love him die I don’t know y

D day I will talk to him ehnnn I will definitely cry cos I won’t be able to hold my tears. Have been his fan since I was 16yrs.

Have had opportunities to say hi to him many times at d club but I was then shy.

He is d best artist in Africa you can’t drag that with him naaaa you can’t.”

Dino Melaye urges Nigerian youths to ‘buckle up’ following outburst in Ghana



Senator Dino Melaye, who represented Kogi West Senatorial District at the 8th National Assembly has urged Nigerian youths to desist from selling their votes to politicians and begin to engage in decision making in the country.

The Senator made the call in a post via his Instagram account while reacting to a video of Ghanaian youths rejecting bags of rice from a politician.

The politician stated that Nigerian youths need to learn from Ghanaian youths.

Taking to his Instagram platform on Wednesday, July 21, Dino Melay wrote;

“Ghanaian youths reject free bags of rice from politicians and demand for job creation.

“Can this happen in Nigeria? To be honest, Nigerian youths need to grow up,” he wrote.

Singer Peruzzi causes pandemonium at nightclub after failing to perform



Nigerian recording artiste, Tobechukwu Victor, popularly known as Peruzzi, in the early hours of Saturday, July 24 created a scene; as he stormed out of a nightclub in anger because his fans requested an apology for keeping them waiting.

Peruzzi was paid to perform in the club for his fans; however, his fans and guests were left hanging when he failed to arrive early.

Attendees confirm that Peruzzi arrived at the venue at 4:17 am; hence the call by organizers and guests demanding an apology from the singer.

The singer, however, was livid about their request. A video shared online captures Peruzzi throwing the microphone away; while the fans booed him saying ‘comot for here’.

An unidentified witness claimed there was sporadic shooting of guns outside the club. The witness could be heard saying even Davido, DMW boss, would not conduct himself in that manner.

Watch the video below.

Businessman Obi Cubana reveals he began dating his wife while he was residing in a one-bedroom apartment



Since the elaborate funeral ceremony of his mother in Oba, Anambra, a couple of days ago, Obi Cubana real name Obinna Iyiegbu has continued to grant interviews to give his fans, followers and other onlookers a glimpse into his personal life.

He recently shared how he met his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu in an instagram live interview. He mentioned that they dated for three years, and have been married for thirteen years.

Cubana stated;

“I told this to my wife when I was living in the one room. I was living there”

“One room. And we’re at a four guys in size wire room without bed. The foam was on the floor”

“I met my wife when I was living in a wild room. Wild room was in our budget, you understand?.

So it was about money.

But we were happy.

We are happy.

I married her when I was living in a three bedroom flap and garage.

We had our two children there.”

Watch the session below.

Israel DMW prays God intervenes in boss, Davido’s estranged relationship with Chioma Rowland



Israel DMW, the logistics manager of Nigerian entertainer, Davido has made comments about his boss’ estranged relationship with his baby mama, Chioma Rowland.

Davido who engaged Chioma Rowland in 2019 has failed to take further steps in their relationship as he has continued to be affiliated with other women, including American model, Mai Yafai.

During a Question & Answer session on the social media platform, Instagram, Israel DWM stated that the relationship between his boss and Chioma is left to God to decide.

When asked about the current status of the relationship between his boss and Chioma.

He said, “that is for God to decide.”

Also, Israel answered some few questions pertaining to his personality. According to him, he doesn’t smoke.

When asked if he and Davido were cultists, Israel revealed that they have never been members of any cult group.

Read the exchange below.

Actress Clarion Chukwurah explains why she shared controversial photos on her birthday



Veteran Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah has disclosed why she decided to launch unclad photos on her social media page as she celebrated her birthday.

The mother of one revealed that she was inspired by the Holy Spirit.

Here is a snippet of what she shared;

MY NAME IS CLARION CHUKWURAH, TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY….I AM A NIGERIAN🇳🇬 AND I SAY I AM UNBREAKABLE⚒️ ❤️❤️❤️💯 BY GRACE I WILL BE Restored. TO GOD BE ALL THE GLORY. THANK YOU, LORD! AMEN 🙏Inspiration : Holy Spirit”

