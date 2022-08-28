CELEB GIST: Buju says music industry filled with fake people. Toke Makinwa speaks on loving a wrong partner… More stories

Davido showers encomium on Wizkid’s mum

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido was full of praises for the mother of his colleague, Wizkid after he met her at the airport.

According to Davido, Wizkid’s mother is an incredible woman.

He admits that because she is a first-class citizen, he assisted her with carrying her baggage at the airport.

He wrote: “Such an amazing woman… God bless you ma…. D way I was carrying mommy’s bags today at the airport….Dem know say nah First class citizen”.

Such an amazing Woman … God bless you ma …. D way I was carrying mommy’s bags today at the airport .. dem know say nah First class citizen ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Yl1xumnMDx — Davido (@davido) August 26, 2022

Singer Buju claims Timaya, Burna Boy warned him about the ‘fake’ music industry

Singer Buju, who has been at loggerheads with his colleague, Ruger has spoken about the ‘fake’ bond most musicians formulate in the music industry.

Buju, who is otherwise known as BNXN, spoke about his feud with Ruger in a recent interview with Naija FM.

In the interview, BNXN revealed that he had previously been told by Burna Boy and some other superstars that the industry is filled with fake individuals, but he never quite understood what they were saying.

BNXN reveals that it was not until the unexpected attack from Ruger that he came to understand the conversation about the hypocrisy that exists in the industry.

During the interview, he further revealed that he never intended to reply to Ruger until he got a call from Timaya who was livid about the disrespect.

Actor Uche Maduagwu queries colleagues for neglecting Geneieve Nnaji

Controversial Nigerian movie actor, Uche Maduagwu has called out Nollywood thespians for neglecting the veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

Maduagwu’s post is coming months after the actress shared an alarming post on social media which led to anxieties and concerns.

After wiping all her social media accounts and deleting all of her posts and followers, Genevieve caused even more anxiety to her fans.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Maduagwu accused some of his colleagues of failing to show support for the embattled actress, Genevieve. He mentioned that actors are renowned for promoting more of ‘bad news’ than actually taking care of those who are troubled.

Actress Omoni Oboli rues failing to shower late dad with love

Nigerian actress and movie producer, Omoni Oboli on Thursday published an emotional post on Instagram where she wrote about missing her late father.

According to the actress, she could have showered him with more love and affection. She mentioned in her post that parents deserve true love and words of affirmation from their children because a day is coming when they will no longer be on earth.

Omoni Oboli gave her millions of followers the advice to always check in on their parents every day by using herself as an example.

“On my walk this morning, I started crying because I miss my dad. I thought to myself, I could have called him everyday and told him I loved him everyday.

Show your parents all the love you can everyday cos one day, you would wish you could give it all up for just one more day!

I wish…just one more day! Give them all the love you can while you still have them”.

Toke Makinwa explains adversity of being with a wrong partner in romantic relationship

Toke Makinwa, a renowned media personality has spoken about the adversity of being in a relationship with the wrong person.

According to the on air-personality, a person could never be good enough for a wrong partner.

She used her verified Instagram stories to emphasize the fact that attempting to be helpful to the wrong person is one of the relationship’s warning signs.

“You can never be good enough for the wrong person. So if they don’t see your value, Don’t blame it on yourself just move on”.

Singer Charly Boy reveals ideology his favourite presidential candidate must possess

Veteran Nigerian musician and social activist, Charles Oputa who is better known as Charly Boy in an interview monitored by Celeb Gist spoke about the ideology a presidential candidate must possess to become his favorite.

Speaking during a session on Arise TV, Charly Boy on Saturday said he has been under pressure to announce his candidate but he’s yet to do that until he interacts and interrogates all the presidential candidates.

He disclosed that any candidate who has a different story” and “inspires hope” will have his support.

Charly Boy said: “I have been under intense pressure to say who my preferred candidate is, but I’ll say that at my own time when it is right.

“I still have to interact with these candidates and interrogate as many candidates as possible so that I know exactly what I am telling my children to do.

“They have to come with a different story, not the one we have been used to for a long time. They have to inspire hope, that person must be who we look up to emulate.”

A couple of days ago, Charly Boy was seen in a photo with Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi during his visit to singer Femi Anikulapo-Kuti’s house.

Actor Kevin Uvo frowns at actors who grieve in front of camera

Nigerian actor, Kevin Uvo in a social media post questioned why celebrities often cry in front of a camera to garner sympathy.

Uvo said that some of his colleagues will experience the loss of a loved one, but instead of grieving, they are more particular about using the event as content for the gram.

According to the actor, celebrities ‘form cry’ just for social media.

Speaking on Saturday after the funeral ceremony of veteran actress, Ada Ameh, Kevin Uvo wrote;

“THIS NOLLYWOOD EHN EVERYTHING NA FAKE LIFE AND DRAMA TO SOME PEOPLE. SOME GO LOST THEIR MAMA, PAPA OR CLOSE RELATIVES, THEM GO EVEN DEY FORM CRYING JUST FOR SOCIAL MEDIA.

WHO GRIEVES AND EMPLOY A CAMERA MAN? NAWA OOO.

TOO MANY FAKE PEOPLE IN NOLLYWOOD I SWEAR DOWN”.

