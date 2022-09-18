CELEB GIST: Burna Boy’s lover claims ‘sleeping’ with 2,000 people! Toke Makinwa says Nigerians deserve heaven after seeing hell. More…

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, PSG stars, Mbappe, Hakimi storm Wizkid’s concert in France

On Friday, September 16, international stars attended the concert of Afrobeat icon, Wizkid in Paris, France.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter had his Made In Lagos concert at the Accor Arena, one of the largest indoor arenas in France.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Jack Dorsey alongside Jamaican musician Popcaan were seen waiting to take pictures with the Afrobeat icon, Wizkid as he was engaging in a conversation with the British model, Naomi Campbell.

As for the football stars who were in attendance, Paris St. Germain players, Kylian Mbappe, and Achraf Hakimi alongside Juan Bernat were seen grooving to Wizkid’s music in the VIP section.

Watch the videos below.

Jack Dorsey and Naomi Campbell backstage at Wizkid’s Accor Arena concert. pic.twitter.com/IQ40TYeyvL — 🫶🏽🌹♡ 🐳 @OneJoblessBoy (@OneJoblessBoy) September 17, 2022

Liquorose exits show as comedians made insensitive comments about her failed relationship

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes’ first runner-up, Liquorose was unable to accommodate the joke about her failed relationship with her fellow housemate, Emmanuel Umoh during an event a couple of days ago.

Two comedians, clad in white attires, in a traditional comic manner told Liquorose that God gave her a man but she let him go.

The joke also got several members of the audience laughing. Seemingly angered, Liquorose stood up and left the session.

The reality star did not wait for even a moment to endure the humiliation. She left while the performance was still going on.

Watch the video below:

Toke Makinwa says every Nigerian deserves to go to ‘heaven for going through hell’

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa in a Twitter post shared on Monday explained why Nigerians deserve to get into heaven automatically.

According to the entertainment polymath, Nigerians have been through hell, therefore they should be granted easy access to heaven.

Toke claimed that simply by existing in Nigeria, Nigerians have already endured enough suffering.

She also insisted that they should be given free entry to heaven without any conditions.

In her words:

“Every Nigerian deserves to go to heaven cos they have tasted hell already, like just show up at the pearly gates and say I’m Nigerian because after this hell of a country you deserve the streets of GOLD”.

Every Nigerian deserves to go to heaven cos they have tasted hell already, like just show up at the pearly gates and say I’m Nigerian because after this hell of a country you deserve the streets of GOLD. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 12, 2022

Controversial preacher, Pastor Adegboyega explains why he hangs out with secular celebrities

Tobi Adegboyega, the founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation) in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo explained why he enjoys hanging out with secular celebrities.

Adegboyega, who has been in the news for different controversies expressed his fondness for the pop culture and genuine love for Nigerian singer, Davido.

He noted that despite being a pastor, he is also allowed to be human and like other humans.

Speaking during the session, the preacher said;

“I love Davido, and I think I am still allowed to be human, right?

These churches invite pastors and give them honorariums.

Our honorarium is that when a person comes all the way, I don’t know where David was coming from at the time or in some other country.

He heard that one of our pastors was having a wedding, so he decided to come.”

“In our tradition, if you go to parties, people spray money, maybe it’s the Yoruba culture, I don’t know if the Igbos or others do it but see, they spray money, so for me, it wasn’t meant for the video”. the cleric stated.

Reality tv star, Vee is in search of husband due to pressure from mum

Nigerian reality tv star, Victoria Iye who is better known as Vee revealed on social media that her mother needs her to bring home a husband as soon as possible.

According to the former Big Brother Naija candidate, her mother has been clamouring for a grandchild.

The singer and reality star, in a tweet she shared, said her mother has been telling her that she was married and had kids at her age.

Vee added that the pressure is becoming too much.

Read what she tweeted;

“My mum never fails to tell me that at my age, she was married with a child.

Can someone tell our Nigerian mothers that nothing dey streets currently?

The pressure is truly getting worser”

My mum never fails to tell me that at my age, she was married with a child. Can someone tell our Nigerian mothers that nothing dey streets currently? The pressure is truly getting worser 🥲 — VEE. (@veeiye) September 16, 2022

Diamond, Burna Boy’s lover reveals she has slept with over 2000 people since she lost her virginity

United States of America-based Jamaican rapper, Diamond made a shocking revelation about her body count.

The musician who recently shared a video of herself in bed with Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy disclosed that she has slept with over 2000 people since she lost her virginity at the tender age of 12.

According to her, she doesn’t care about what people think of her for having such a huge body count because it is only God that can judge her.

In her words;

“I’m telling you my own truth. I lost my virginity at 12 years old. I remember the whole thing like it was yesterday. But between 12 to now for my body count, I’d say I’ve slept with] like 2,000.”

She continued, “I’ve done a lot of women too. I’ve been doing men, and I’ve been doing women. 2,000 sexual partners, absolutely. It is what it is. Only God can judge me. I don’t care.”

Rapper Diamond The Body reveals her body count is at 2,000.👀😳 “Only god can judge me. I don’t give a f*ck!” pic.twitter.com/xNA4eyUoru — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) September 11, 2022

Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe explains why she was cautioned about Nigerian men

Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, has said she wished she had heeded her mother and aunts’ warning to never date West African men, especially Nigerian men.

The Big Brother Africa star stated this on Instagram while recalling when Kenyan President, William Ruto admitted how difficult it was for him to give away his daughter to a Nigerian man.

“In Kenya, every parent warned their daughters about West African men immediately. Our b**bs started showing. We didn’t hear a word,” she said.

“As a teen, my mom and aunties told me never to date a West African man, esp Congo and Nigerian men. I wish I listened, I didn’t know until I knew,” she added.

Read her posts below.

