CELEB GIST: Burna Boy’s mum talks about son’s ‘madness.' Actress Toyin Abraham in marital crisis?... More stories

Actress Toyin Abraham addresses marital crisis speculation

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has denounced rumours that her marriage with colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi is in crisis.

The couple tied the knot in 2019.

It was alleged that Toyin rarely sleeps at home and was having issues with her husband.

However, the mother of one issued a warning to an inquisitive fan asking if she was having issues in her marriage because she feels sad about the reports.

Responding, Toyin said she’s not having any issues in her marriage.

@abolarintemita4 tweeted: “I heard that you are having issues in your family…..I was so sad because I love you and I don’t want anything to happen to you”

Toyin Abraham wrote: “Please stop! I am not having any issues in my marriage”

The actress went on to share a photo of herself and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

See wrote;

“I wish you a month of Happiness, Success, Peace, Prosperity, Good Health, and Wealth. May this new month bring you more joy, gladness, laughter and fun than ever before, Happy new month!”

I wish you a month of Happiness, Success, Peace, Prosperity, Good Health, and Wealth. May this new month bring you more joy, gladness, laughter and fun than ever before, Happy new month! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GZrqzinGYA — TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI (@toyin_abraham1) July 1, 2022

Singer Burna Boy’s mother wants him to ‘tone down madness’ as he clocks 31

Bose Ogulu, the mother of Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer Damini Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy has admonished her son as he celebrates his 31st birthday today.

The singer’s mother in a post shared on Instagram said Burna Boy gives her so many reasons to be proud of the man he has become.

She made a toast to the new age of her son while pleading with him to tone down his madness.

She wrote:

“Happy Birthday D. You have given me so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become. Let us tone down the madness Cheers to a new age #chapter31″

DJ Cuppy completes school thesis

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy broke down in tears over the completion of her thesis at Oxford University.

Taking to her Instagram page, Cuppy shared a photo of herself crying uncontrollably as she reminisced on the experiences of completing her degree.

Cuppy said it was the most challenging experience in her life because she had pushed herself so much both mentally and physically to finish the degree.

According to Cuppy, the thesis alone almost made her drop out of Oxford University twice and she’s thankful to God and those who have supported her in the journey.

She wrote:

“TEARS OF JOY The wait is finally over!!! My Thesis is finally 100% done!!! Not sure why weeping is my reaction right now.”

“I’m so drained that it actually feels so difficult to celebrate. Over the last few weeks, I’ve pushed myself SO much, both mentally and physically to actually finish this degree. Truthfully, this has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life… This paper alone has made me want to drop out of Oxford University TWICE.”

Funke Akindele speaks on Oscar’s invitation amidst separation from husband

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has made an official statement following the invitation to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

This is coming several days after her husband, JJC Skillz took to his Instagram page to announce the end of their 7-year marriage.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday evening, July 2, Funke expressed excitement over the Oscar invitation saying she was so happy.

According to the mother of two, getting an invitation as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences under the actors’ category is such a big deal.

She wrote:

“Wow!!!! I’m so happy!!! Getting an invitation as a member of THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES (class of 2022) under the category of ACTORS is such a BIG DEAL”

“Thank you @theacademy @realchiomaude I’m so honoured!! #funkeakindelefans #jenifans you all rock”

Reality star Mercy Eke leaves cryptic message on social media

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke has stated that money doesn’t buy happiness.

The reality star made this known on her official Twitter platform on Saturday night.

Mercy Eke expressed her irritation at life without elaborating on the reason for her statement.

She wrote, “Money is not happiness, I hate this life”

Money is not happiness, I hate this life 😡 — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) July 2, 2022

Rapper Blaqbonez mocks people who say ‘it’s summer’ in Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, Blaqbonez on Saturday, July 2, shared a tweet addressing those who say ‘it’s summer, we outside’ while in Nigeria.

According to the rapper, they are copying western culture without shame and they are hyped about summer outside Nigeria.

Specifically, summer is traditionally associated with hot or warm weather.

Blaqbonez tweeted on Saturday, July 2;

“Niggas in lagos, Nigeria be saying it’s ‘summer’ we outside, yooo ITS RAINING EVERY DAY!! are you mad??? copying western culture without shame

They hyped about summer outside naij cos that really be the one time they can be outside proper proper, they see a lil sun they excited, bring out the bikinis, but we see sun almost all the time, wtf you on about a summer ting lagos”

they hyped about summer outside naij cos that really be the one time they can be outside proper proper, they see a lil sun they excited, bring out the bikinis, but we see sun almost all the time, wtf you on about a summer ting lagos 😭😭 — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) July 1, 2022

