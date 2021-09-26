CELEB GIST: Celebrities ‘sell their souls for fame’, Gov’s son weds snapchat lover. More inside…

Mavins artiste, Korede Bello reveals celebrities ‘sell their souls for fame’

Mavins record singer, Korede Bello has revealed the desperate route most celebrities take to achieve fame and success. According to the singer, several celebrities have sold their souls in exchange for fame.

Korede Bello made this claim on his Twitter page on Tuesday, September 21.

He tweeted;

“The price of fame is at an all time high. Souls being sold out here.”

BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke involved in ghastly motor accident

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke revealed on Saturday, September 25 that she was involved in a ghastly motor accident.

The reality star shared a video of her damaged vehicle on the social media page, Instagram. She went on to give thanks to God for sparing her life moments after the accident occurred.

Mercy revealed that she emerged from the accident scene unscathed.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur wrote:

“Every day above is a blessing, and God has been so merciful to me. God said devil, not today.”

Abdulrahman, son of Jigawa State governor weds lover he met on Snapchat

Abdulrahman Abubakar, the son of Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has walked down the aisle with his lover, Affiya Sadiq Umar after they met on the social media platform, Snapchat.

The official wedding photographer, Atilary, shared details of their union on the photosharing app, Instagram on Tuesday, September 21.

According to Atilary, their love story commenced on Snapchat after the Governor’s son commented on her photo.

“Who says social media relationship is a lie?

“It all started with Abdul going crazy after seeing her post on snapchat.

“He replied with “cutie” and that same day he said he has found his wife and today it’s true.” the photographer wrote.

Check out glamorous photos of the couple below.

Singer Davido breaks silence on death of personal photographer, Fortune Shotz

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke better known as Davido, has penned a touching tribute to his late personal photographer, Fortune Shotz real name Fortunate Peter Umunname.

The music star took to his Instagram page to pen the tribute to the celebrity photographer who reportedly drowned in a pool on Tuesday, September 21.

Taking to Instagram, Davido eulogized the late photographer, disclosing that he is one of the most talented creatives in the country.

Davido wrote;

“Fortune @fortunateumunname.

“I can’t believe you’re gone. Since we met u never left my side. for one day… Your page says it all.

“You really were all about me like nothing else mattered.

“You went from a complete stranger to one of my closest confidants within weeks.

“There is nowhere I entered that you and your lens didn’t enter.

“I can’t even believe I’m writing a tribute to you right now wtf we still had so much more to do.

“Your workshops.

“Your studios. Trips. Shows. Scenes. Moments. All of it. I can’t believe you didn’t give me the chance to fulfill the rest of my promises to you. my heart is so heavy right now and I’m just so grateful I met you.”

Read his emotional publication below.

Nigerian artiste, Lyta reunites with his son, baby mama

Nigerian recording artiste, Lyta real name Opeyemi Babatunde Rahim has reunited with his son months after his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde went off on an Instagram rant, accusing the singer of being a deadbeat father and infecting her with a STD.

Lyta’s baby mama, Ayorinde has since expressed excitement since they reunited with her and their son, Olanrewaju.

On Saturday, September 25, the ‘Monalisa’ crooner shared a photo with baby.

Lyta captioned the new photo he shared;

‘Olanrewaju’

Uriel Oputa, ex-BBNaija star opens up on health challenges

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa recently revealed she had to lose weight for health reasons.

The Big Brother Gobe candidate stated that there’s a history of high blood pressure and cancer in her family and she doesn’t want her kids to suffer what she and her siblings have been going through with her mother.

Oputa added further that recent medical checkups showed that her weightloss has paid off.

She explained that she had an ovarian cyst for years but a checkup yesterday showed that it was gone.

Her statement reads;

Reality star, Tacha Akide lambasts those criticizing Big Brother Naija housemates

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide took to her Instagram on Friday, September 24 to slam viewers and critics who are badmouthing the current contestants in the Big Brother competition.

Tacha who gained prominence after participating in the 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition stated that most naysayers would have a hard time trying to entertain others should they go into the house.

The Port Harcourt star supported the Shine Ya Eyes contestants, noting that they are doing all they can to keep the viewers excited.

Further, Tacha stated that viewers have no right to disregard any housemate because they have never been in their shoes.

Watch her speak below.

