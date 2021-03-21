CELEB GIST: Comedienne Emmanuella wins Nickeldeon Kids' Award; Doyin Okupe says God is involved in son's homosexuality... | Ripples Nigeria

Emmanuella

Nigerian teen star, Emanuella Samuel bagged an award in the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the just concluded Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards.

Emanuella beat the likes of the Nigerian comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, South African Magician, Wian Van Den Berg, Ugandan Youth Dance Group, Ghetto Kids, Kenyan social media sensation, Elsa Majimbo, and South African media personality, Bonang Matheba, to win the prestigious award.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards is an annual American children’s awards ceremony show that is produced by Nickelodeon.

Doyin Okupe

Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, in a recent interview, made comments about his son, Bolu Okupe’s homosexual status.

Celeb Gist recalled that earlier in the year, Bolu Okupe who is based in France, came out as gay. A revelation that his father, Doyin Okupe believes God will use as an instrument to transform the LGBTQ community in the country.

Here is what he said specifically in the interview.

“But I also know that God’s ways are not our ways, and He knows the beginning from the end.

Mark my words.

He (Bolu) is on sojourn to the gay community in order to be an instrument of God to that community eventually.

That’s what is going to happen by the grace of God,” he said.

Shade Ladipo

Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo has stated that she is not prepared to become a mother.

She made this known via a post on her Instastory.

Shade via her Instastories said she loves babies; but that there is no need for her vagina or body to go through the “mess” of childbirth.

Read what she wrote;

“I actually don’t think I want to give birth to a child.

I love babies and I’m great with them but there is no need for my vagina or body to go through that mess.

Sorry”

Eva Alordiah

Nigerian recording artiste, Eva Alordiah has opened up on her battle with depression.

She took to her Twitter page to share her experience with depression and how she overcame it by going into online content creation.

The 31-year-old rapper and make-up artist also revealed that she made N17 million within 9 months on Instagram, adding that she rejected the offer of a N100,000 performance during that period.

The female emcee added that she feels better to know that she no longer needs to depend on her music to survive.

Here is what she wrote;

“I remember yelling at God,

What the f**k do you want me to do.

Show yourself dammeeet!” —- I think about it now.

Stupid.

Talented, Broke, Depressed and tired of Life.

Not a good combination to have.”

Through many days of journaling & communing with myself, I began to learn about IDENTITY and the Ego.

And how I had become Identified with what I did (Rapper).

It was tough for me to be anything else but that, and that pissed me off even more. I wanted to be done with it.”

Alicia Keys

American singer, Alicia Keys revealed in an interview that she has never felt comfortable in her own skin.

Taking to her Instagram page, the ‘Girl On Fire’ singer bares her insecurities and vulnerability to the public as she shared photos from her shoot with Allure magazine.

“I’ve never felt comfortable in my skin.

I’ve never felt like I can depend on myself without having to check with 30 other people to make sure that my opinion is valid.

But now I do, I like the way that I feel right now, and it took quite a while to get to this place. ⁣⁣It’s a process… eventually you get there. Be proud of your journey even with all the insecurity… we’re getting closer to ourselves. Big love to @allure ”

Temi Otedola

Billionaire heir, Temi Otedola and her musician boyfriend flew to a private island to celebrate her birthday on Saturday, March 20.

The daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola turned 25 on March 20.

The videos the couple shared on their Instastory, showed them having breakfast at the island.

Watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMo-c4wAtq5G6uG_a0nB-WLZx-Ll0x3OG4_Zoc0/?igshid=9e8nb6rj3beq

Burna Boy

Nigerian recording artiste, Burna Boy has had a fascinating week. On Sunday, March 14, he became the first Afrobeats artiste to win the Grammys, a couple of days later, he featured on Justin Bieber single, ‘Loved by you’

In Beiber’s sixth album ‘Justice’ released on Friday, March 19, 2021, Burna Boy is on Track 14, titled ‘Loved by You’.

Indeed, Burna boy is living by his pseudonym,the African giant.

