CELEB GIST: Davido defends the poor. BBNaija’s Mercy Eke comes down on men… More stories

Singer Davido defends the poor

Self-acclaimed Omo Baba Olowo (OBO), David Adeleke, better known as Davido has admonished wealthy people to treat poor people better.

The Afrobeats music superstar made this known via his Instagram stories on Saturday, May 21.

Admonishing wealthy people to be kind, Davido added that money does not give anyone the right to treat struggling individuals with disdain.

Read his post below.

BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, comes down on men

Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke has come down on men in relationships as she said that there are no faithful men out there.

The 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner made this known during a question and answer session with her fans on Twitter.

”Do you actually believe there is a faithful man? #AskMercyEke,” a fan asked.

The reality TV star in her response said she doesn’t believe there are faithful men out there.

“No I don’t,” she replied.

Mercy Eke was in a relationship with fellow Big Brother Naija contestant, Ike Onyeama.

Actress Chioma Ifemeludike shrugs off ‘one Nigeria’ claim

Nollywood actress Chioma Ifemeludike has opined that there is no such thing as ‘one Nigeria’.

Taking to her Instagram account, Chioma Ifemeludike stated that anyone who still thinks Nigeria is united is just deceiving themselves.

She explained that the disunity and dislike among Nigerians had grown to the extent that it could be felt and touched.

Her post reads:

“Anyone who says we are in Nigeria is just lying to themselves.

“Truth is, we are not even close to 2 talking more of one.

“The disunity, dislike, and mistrust amongst us are so loud and clear that you can practically touch them. We need an honest conversation about the history and future of Nigeria”.

Chioma Ifemeludike went on to say that Nigeria can never experience growth as the foundations of the country are built on lies, greed, and injustice.

“For how long do we continue like this?

“How can we expect growth on a foundation built on lies, greed, selfishness, injustice, and hate?

“We must as a matter of urgency, at least for the respect of human lives and dignity, spark up a truthful conversation about the way forward outta this mess we call a society.

“A place soaked in the blood of innocent children, women, youths, etc.

“Where are our traditional leaders, religious leaders, and elders state-men??? We need their voices now more than ever, the voices of truth, about the future of Nigeria”

Actor Kunle Afod’s wife claims her family is struggling

Adesola Afod, the wife of popular Yoruba movie actor Kunle Afod on Saturday, May 21 revealed that the thespian’s family is not as wealthy as people think.

She mentioned in her post that she and her celebrity husband are ‘struggling’, however, they do not fake their lifestyle to impress people on social media.

She assured herself that God will eventually let things fall into place for them when the time is right.

The mother of four boys wrote:

“We don’t fake our lifestyle, we are struggling and happy at the same time ..we know things will fall into place all in God’s time. Thank you, GOD, for everything”

In another post, she wrote “We plenty wey no get money so don’t kill yourself”

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim says Nigeria not worth dying for

Popular Nigerian reality tv star, Erica Nlewedim has admonished wealthy Nigerians to relocate to better countries as she deems the country unworthy to die for.

In a post shared on the microblogging site, Twitter on Friday, May 20, the former Big Brother Naija contestant stated that it is not ideal for anyone to shed his or her blood for Nigeria.

“Nigeria is not worth dying over, the Nigerians don’t even care so if you have the money, let another country be your plan B!,” the reality wrote.

Uche Maduagwu claims newly re-married colleague Blossom Chukwujekwu used to cry to bed in his past relationship

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has stated that Blossom Chukwujekwu used to cry every night in his past relationship.

Ripples Nigeria on Friday, May 20 reported that Blossom walked down the aisle for the second time three years after he ended his first marriage with social media content creator and entrepreneur, Maureen Esisi.

Weighing in on the recent drama trailing Blossom’s decision to remarry, the actor has stated that God has finally shown Blossom the light.

According to Uche, Blossom wasn’t happy in his past relationship and cried every night but still behaved like all was well just to please the world.

The controversial actor wrote:

“Dear Blossom,

God has finally shown you light, in your past relationship you cried almost every night, yet kept making the world believe all was well.

Just to please the world; even after you left the relationship you still did not expose or wash anyone’s dirty linen in public because you are a responsible man.

You no be Kpokpo Garri Ijebu; but now that God has crowned your years of tears with the Mrs. Right, your ex dey laugh, who dem suppose dey laugh for Oshodi market dey laugh GRACE, Se Ogun Laye.”

Blood sisters’ actress Ini Dima Okojie walks down the aisle

Nollywood actress, Ini Dima Okojie fascinated social media users on Saturday, May 21 with stunning photos from her traditional marriage to Abasi Ene-Obong.

The actress’s heartwarming Chocolate love story wedding has awed numerous onlookers and fans of the thespian. The wedding ceremony was attended by Okojie’s colleagues from the entertainment industry

Okojie and her partner got engaged in 2021.

Celeb Gist gathered some adorable photos, see them below.

