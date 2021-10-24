CELEB GIST: Davido reunites with Chioma. Samklef slams Nigerian Celebs. Details inside…

Singer Davido reunites with baby mama, Chioma Rowland to celebrate son’s birthday

Nigerian recording artiste, Davido, real name David Adeleke reunited with his estranged baby mama, Chioma Rowland on Saturday, October 23 to celebrate the second birthday of their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

This is the first time the couple would be seen together since allegations of Davido cheating on the chef emerged. The state of Davido and Chioma’s relationship has remained nebulous for several months.

The birthday party was attended by DMW crew, family and friends.

Watch Davido and Chioma celebrate below.

Samklef slams celebrities who use #EndSARS to promote their brand

Controversial Nigerian music producer, Samklef has berated celebrities who used the #EndSARS trend to promote their brand.

According to the beatmaker, it is not ideal for celebrities to only use the hashtag for ‘promotional games’. He admonished celebrities to be sincere and wage war against politicians instead of being volte-face about justice.

It would be recalled that the #EndSARS memorial event took place on Wednesday, October 20. Here is what Samklef had to say:

“But Lagos State government does show and some of your celebrities go to the show now.

Activists by day, government padi by night. Celebrities should stop using this end SARS for their own promotional game. How many of them visited the family that died?”

Rapper Eedris Abdul-Kareem questions govt’s decision to label Sunday Igboho a terrorist

Veteran Nigerian rapper and activist, Eedris Abdulkareem, has reacted to claims made by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, that Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo otherwise known as Sunday Ighoho, has a link with a convicted Boko Haram sponsor.

Malami made this allegation during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, October 22.

Reacting to the development via his Instagram page on Saturday afternoon, Eedris stated that IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, former presidential aspirant and activist Omoyele Sowore, and Sunday Igboho have all been linked to terrorism, however, Islamic cleric Sheik Gumi who has repeatedly made a case for an amnesty to be granted to bandits, hasn’t been linked to terrorism.

Read his statement below.

Charly Boy’s queer daughter, Dewy Oputa explains how she’ll have a baby with her lover

Dewy Oputa, the lesbian daughter of veteran Nigerian musician and activist, Charly Boy has revealed that she is prepared to raise a child with her lover.

Dewy stated during a question and answer session on her Instagram Live that she will adopt a child because she cannot go through the excesses of childbearing.

Here is what Dewy stated;

“We do plan on having kids, we were considering adopting or fostering but I’m indifferent about birthing a child.”

She continued;

“When asked if she is married, Dewy said she has met her partner’s family and is waiting for her partner to propose.

“I am not yet married but I have met my partner’s family and she has met mine. The only thing left now is the ring and when I get it I will let you guys know”

Actress Moyo Lawal hints on becoming a single mother

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has hinted at becoming a single mother.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, October 23, Moyo Lawal stated that sleeping alone is something she isn’t willing to do anymore.

She wrote:

“Last last, single mother thing because doing the right thing has no reward.”

Tiwa Savage’s first statement after controversial tape leaked

Tiwa Savage spoke for the first time on Friday, October 22 after her controversial tape leaked on social media.

Recall Tiwa Savage made headlines for heinous reasons earlier in the week.

Following the release, the singer received serious criticism and bashing from Nigerians online.

In a post via her Instagram account on Friday, Tiwa Savage shared a cryptic message, noting that she will never speak of the incident again.

“Change that sh*t to the game and never speak on it again,” she wrote.

Singer Rudeboy concerned with police extortion in Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Rudeboy alias Paul Okoye of the defunct twin music duo, P Square has lamented about police extortion in Nigeria.

The singer narrated his recent experience with the Nigerian police force on his social media platform, Instagram.

According to the singer, he went to the club for the first time after two years and saw traffic barricades everywhere in Lagos Island at 2 to 3 am.

Here is what he narrated below.

